The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $14.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.93 billion and the highest is $19.23 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $19.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $65.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.58 billion to $69.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.48 billion to $89.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. 5,915,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

