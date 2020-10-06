The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

DIS traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

