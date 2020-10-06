Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $445.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,816. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $452.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.