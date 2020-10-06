Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 2,188 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.78, for a total transaction of $585,902.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,894.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $278.45. 709,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,314. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $298.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

