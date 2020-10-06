Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.04847905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032247 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

