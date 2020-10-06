TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Shares Up 7.1%

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.00. 941,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 809,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Get TigerLogic alerts:

TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for TigerLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TigerLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.