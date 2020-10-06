Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

