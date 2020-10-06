Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 848,937 Shares of Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 848,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 27,708 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $51,536.88.

OTCMKTS HGBL remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 167,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Heritage Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

