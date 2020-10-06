Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 27,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Torotel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

