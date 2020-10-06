TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Trading 5.6% Higher

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.22. 383,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 70,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 76,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 307.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Company Profile (NYSE:TEAF)

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.