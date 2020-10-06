Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 276,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,404,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

