TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.45.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $31.08 on Friday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $322,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.