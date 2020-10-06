Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $573.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.16. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $575.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 231.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $3,447,471. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

