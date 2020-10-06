Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Trans-Siberian Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:TSG opened at GBX 101.66 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.74. Trans-Siberian Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90.
Trans-Siberian Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.