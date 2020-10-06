TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $719.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $720.44 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $747.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,328. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

