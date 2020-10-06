Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TPCO. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

