Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 180,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 733,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

