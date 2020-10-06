Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Trinseo has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 310,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.