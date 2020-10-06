TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. B. Riley started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. 674,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,215. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $558.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 81.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.