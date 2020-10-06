TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1,745.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.97 or 0.05147076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

