TrueFlip (TFL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,785.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,785.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.04828642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

