Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

