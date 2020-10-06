TrumpCoin Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $81,447.94 and $324.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000911 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00029324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021040 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.01283700 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

