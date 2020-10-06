TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Up 20.4% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $4,458.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00626442 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.01581034 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001716 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004350 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023786 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

