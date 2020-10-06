TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,547.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $754,090.31 and $2,547.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00571467 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.01532145 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001712 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000600 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

