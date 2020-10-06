Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 22,500 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $6,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00.

TWLO traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.51. 5,670,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.