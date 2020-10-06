Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.65.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

