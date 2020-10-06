Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $330.00 at DA Davidson

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.65.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,018 shares of company stock worth $38,746,621 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

