Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $375.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.65.

Shares of TWLO opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 124,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 494.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $4,498,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

