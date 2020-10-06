Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $814.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

