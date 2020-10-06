Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $814.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

