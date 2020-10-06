U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 5,990,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,238. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

