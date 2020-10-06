U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 1,464,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 208,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 106.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; and Dimmit and Zavala Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had estimated proved reserves of 995,720 barrels of oil equivalent; oil and gas leases covering 3,552 net acres; and 7.30 net producing wells.

