UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered ACCOR S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCOR S A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. ACCOR S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

