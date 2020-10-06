UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

