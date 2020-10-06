UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

