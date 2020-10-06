UChain Reaches One Day Volume of $15,462.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, UChain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. UChain has a market cap of $34,640.33 and $15,462.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00260974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01502736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00157693 BTC.

About UChain

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

