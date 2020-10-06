Ultra Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.23 million and $1.00 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,785.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.02063262 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00573434 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003783 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

