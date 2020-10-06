Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $964,523.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,588. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $89.25. 318,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,266. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

