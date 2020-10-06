Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Up 5.7%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.25. 358,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 505,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $240,058.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

