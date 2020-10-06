Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.00. 2,227,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,908,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

