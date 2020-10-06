Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $12.00 on Friday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

