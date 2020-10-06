Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.41. 3,403,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,710. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

