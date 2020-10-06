Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Up 20%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares rose 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

