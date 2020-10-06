United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.34. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,697,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

