United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.26 ($46.19).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.31 ($38.01). The stock had a trading volume of 238,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.53 and its 200 day moving average is €35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

