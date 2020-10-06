UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 38,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

