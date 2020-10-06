Unitrade (TRADE) Market Cap Achieves $19.50 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $19.50 million and $1.59 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Unitrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00007551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.04 or 0.04855904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,396,806 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

