Universe (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $111,366.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000258 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,818,806 coins and its circulating supply is 87,618,806 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

