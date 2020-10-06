Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Univest Financial stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

